Obituary: Molly Jean Pearson-Anderson

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Molly Jean Pearson-Anderson at the age of 56 on September 2, 2021.



Molly was born on Jan. 1, 1965, in Williams, Arizona. She spent many wonderful days of her childhood in Williams riding her horse with her sister and cousins in the woods near her home at the Bar Diamond Ranch. At the age of 8, her family moved to Chino Valley, Arizona where she continued to ride, show and train horses. Molly had a great love of working with young horses and decided to make a career out of her passion. She went on to become a racehorse trainer. In her teens, Molly started working in the racehorse industry, she apprenticed with Quarter Horse trainer John Bassett and then later with Thoroughbred racehorse trainer Bob Baffert.

Molly was a hands-on trainer. She broke, rode and exercised most of the racehorses in her stable.

According to the Daily Racing Forum, Molly won more than 900 races in a career spanning nearly 40 years. Her horses had purse earnings of more than $11 million. Her best year was in 2005 when she won 54 races and had purse earnings of more than $645,000. This year, she had won 18 times from 110 starts and had purse earnings of $245,453.

Turf Paradise, where Molly raced for years, put out a Twitter post saying, “Molly’s determination & love for everyone (two or four legged) will forever echo around the barns and grandstands of Arizona and California racing.”

Molly is survived by her husband Regan Anderson, two stepchildren RJ Anderson and Lexy Anderson, mother-in-law Jane Anderson, brother Jim Allmon, sisters Tammy Sewell and Leslie Ivanchan, nephews Travis and Brad Ivanchan, niece Chelsey Griggs, and aunt Opal Means.

Molly was preceded in death by her father Gene Pearson, mother Cody Pearson and her sister Cindy Pearson. Molly was cremated and her ashes laid to rest at the Williams Cemetery just a few feet from her grandfather, Ambrose Means, who was also a great horseman.

In lieu of cards and flowers please send a donation in Molly’s name to one of the following organizations that she was passionate about.

Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund at https://pdjf.org/about or After the Homestretch Racehorse Rescue at https://www.afterthehomestretchaz.org.