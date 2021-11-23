Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana

With deep sorrow we announce Manuel Lawrence Santana went to be with his Savior on November 14, 2021.

Manuel was born April 15, 1956 to his father, Ignacio Steve Santana and mother, Mary Clorinda Santana, in Oakland, CA.

He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather who lived his life for others.

From watching his Oakland Raiders to Richard Petty of NASCAR fame, he enjoyed these sports with a passion.

He was an Army Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He worked as an equipment operator for the City of Williams and Arizona Department of Transportation. Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio and mother, Mary and brothers, Elliot (Danny) and David.

He is survived by his wife Shelly, children Mario, Cecilia and Keaton, and brothers, Mike, Phillip and John as well as sisters, Jean and Alice. He has many grandchildren and a great grandchild. He will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Williams Cemetery with a reception at the Sultana at 2 p.m. In honor of Manuel, you can wear camouflage and/or red, white and blue.