OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana

Manuel Lawrence Santana.

Manuel Lawrence Santana.

Originally Published: November 23, 2021 12:50 p.m.

With deep sorrow we announce Manuel Lawrence Santana went to be with his Savior on November 14, 2021.

Manuel was born April 15, 1956 to his father, Ignacio Steve Santana and mother, Mary Clorinda Santana, in Oakland, CA.

He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather who lived his life for others.

From watching his Oakland Raiders to Richard Petty of NASCAR fame, he enjoyed these sports with a passion.

He was an Army Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He worked as an equipment operator for the City of Williams and Arizona Department of Transportation. Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio and mother, Mary and brothers, Elliot (Danny) and David.

He is survived by his wife Shelly, children Mario, Cecilia and Keaton, and brothers, Mike, Phillip and John as well as sisters, Jean and Alice. He has many grandchildren and a great grandchild. He will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Williams Cemetery with a reception at the Sultana at 2 p.m. In honor of Manuel, you can wear camouflage and/or red, white and blue.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State