Obituary: Manuel Lawrence Santana
With deep sorrow we announce Manuel Lawrence Santana went to be with his Savior on November 14, 2021.
Manuel was born April 15, 1956 to his father, Ignacio Steve Santana and mother, Mary Clorinda Santana, in Oakland, CA.
He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather who lived his life for others.
From watching his Oakland Raiders to Richard Petty of NASCAR fame, he enjoyed these sports with a passion.
He was an Army Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne. He worked as an equipment operator for the City of Williams and Arizona Department of Transportation. Manuel was preceded in death by his father, Ignacio and mother, Mary and brothers, Elliot (Danny) and David.
He is survived by his wife Shelly, children Mario, Cecilia and Keaton, and brothers, Mike, Phillip and John as well as sisters, Jean and Alice. He has many grandchildren and a great grandchild. He will be remembered by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Funeral services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Williams Dec. 3 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Williams Cemetery with a reception at the Sultana at 2 p.m. In honor of Manuel, you can wear camouflage and/or red, white and blue.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Aviation community mourns death of Harry Robertson, inventor and crash-safety pioneer
- 18-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Flagstaff
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Canyon Coaster Park owners optimistic for December opening
- Public meetings planned for Airport Road development north of Williams
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders
- Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricade
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: