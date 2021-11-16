Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - Williams Police Department is investigating an apparent homicide-suicide that occurred the evening of Nov. 15.
Around 7 p.m. Nov. 15, officers responded to Anytime Storage on 556 Frank Way for a report of a shooting. Officers were told a man shot his sister and was armed and suicidal.
Arriving officers found a male identified as Jeffrey Ellison, 29, of Williams deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot to the chest, and a female identified as Juliet Ellison, 28, also of Williams, deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.
Based on the preliminary investigation and video from a nearby business, officers believe Jeffrey Ellison shot Juliet Ellison in the head while she was seated in her vehicle. A short time later the suspect took his own life.
The case is under investigation but investigators are confident that no outstanding suspects exist and this was a case of homicide/suicide.
Information provided by Williams Police Department.
