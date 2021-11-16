OFFERS
Program to kill Grand Canyon bison nets 4 animals, criticism

A bison looks out as wildlife biologists Miranda Terwilliger and Skye Salganek put a tracking collar on the animal at the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park Aug. 30. (Lauren Cisneros/Grand Canyon National Park via AP)

By By Felicia Fonseca, Associated Press

As of Tuesday, November 16, 2021

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Day three and the shooters were waiting under the cover of pine trees for the rain to let up. Thirty minutes later, a single branch snapped, revealing a small herd of bison in the distance...