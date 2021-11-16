Letter: Williams Habitat for Humanity seeks storage unit for construction materials
In the spirit of the holidays, Habitat for Humanity has a special request.
We have been experiencing an uptick in product and material donations and are in dire need of additional storage. Therefore, if anyone has a 16 foot plus storage unit or a 16 foot box trailer that they could donate to us we forever would be appreciative.
If you have either or something else that will work, please contact Francis Maza at papadoc8@msn.com or (701) 361-2324) or Bud Parenteau at bparent2@q.com or (928) 707-2963).
Thank you for your continued support, stay safe and have a great weekend.
Blessings,
Francis Maza
