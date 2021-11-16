Letter: Trash a problem on Perkinsville Road

I would like to propose a " Do Not litter $2,000 fine" sign on Perkinsville Road.

Every time I drive up and down our beautiful road to the Williams mountain forest I see trash on the side of the road. Mostly from people visiting our community. I have taken upon myself to stop and pick up beer bottles, beer cans, cups and all sorts of garbage thrown out cars and trucks windows many times. But the next time I'm on the road, more trash is everywhere.

It is bad enough knowing humans are drinking and driving on this road. But to discard their garbage out the window to me is one of the biggest sins you can commit. I will continue to do my part and pick up trash on this road. I love this town.



Thank you,

Mark Serino