Letter: Trash a problem on Perkinsville Road
I would like to propose a " Do Not litter $2,000 fine" sign on Perkinsville Road.
Every time I drive up and down our beautiful road to the Williams mountain forest I see trash on the side of the road. Mostly from people visiting our community. I have taken upon myself to stop and pick up beer bottles, beer cans, cups and all sorts of garbage thrown out cars and trucks windows many times. But the next time I'm on the road, more trash is everywhere.
It is bad enough knowing humans are drinking and driving on this road. But to discard their garbage out the window to me is one of the biggest sins you can commit. I will continue to do my part and pick up trash on this road. I love this town.
Thank you,
Mark Serino
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Williams police investigating apparent murder-suicide
- Aviation community mourns death of Harry Robertson, inventor and crash-safety pioneer
- 18-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Flagstaff
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Issue of ambulance response times in Williams sheds light on demands of first responders
- Public meetings planned for Airport Road development north of Williams
- Williams Christmas parade and tree lighting on track for Nov. 27
- Police arrest bank robbery suspect at Prescott Valley home after barricade
- Obituary: Pamela Garibay
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: