Letter: School breakfast and lunch now free for all students

We are committed to providing every student in our school community with all the tools they need to succeed, including nutritious meals that everyone can enjoy together.

That is why we are excited to announce that this year, we are using a new school meal program option to offer school breakfast and lunch every day to all students at no charge. All children enrolled in our school can eat for free and there is no application required.

I am writing to share with you this exciting news and to ask that you help us ensure our meal program is a success by having your child participate in school breakfast and lunch every single school day. It is important that everyone participate in our universal meal program.

Part of what makes a great school culture is everyone sharing the same meal together.

When all of our students are eating the same meals together, our cafeteria will become a place to learn more about new foods together, make healthy choices and fuel up for learning and play.

Participating in school breakfast and lunch helps your school and your community.

The more students who participate in school lunch and breakfast, the more money our school receives in federal reimbursement for meals served. More money coming into our meal program allows us to purchase more fresh and nutritious foods, while securing the financial stability of our school meal program.

Participating in school breakfast and lunch helps your family.

Participating in school breakfast and lunch helps provide nutritious food for your children at school so they can concentrate better and learn more, and it save you valuable time and money at home.

I hope you will join me and the school community in supporting this exciting new program by participating in school breakfast and lunch this year. Please feel free to contact the school with any questions and to discuss any special dietary needs.

Sincerely,

Williams Unified School District # 2