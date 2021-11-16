Letter: Lions Club gathers toys for children
It's that time of year again to help those who are needy in our community.
The people that are most affected by this are our children. What better way to show them that they matter than to give them a gift?
Once again the Lions club of Williams will be gathering gifts to distribute to our kids at the following businesses in Williams: North Country Healthcare, National Bank of Arizona and Old Trails True Value Hardware.
Please pick up a tag, buy an appropriate gift and return the unwrapped gift with the tag to the same location.
If you know a family with children that are ages 12 and under, please contact Patty Williams at (928) 853 -4974 to register each child for a donated gift. Please provide the child's name, age, parent's name and address as well as their phone number. It is in the spirit of giving that you will be truly blessed. Thank you in advance for the difference you will make in a child's life this Christmas.
Sincerely,
Williams Lions Club
