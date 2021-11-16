OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Tue, Nov. 16
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Letter: Lions Club gathers toys for children

Originally Published: November 16, 2021 12:47 p.m.

It's that time of year again to help those who are needy in our community.

The people that are most affected by this are our children. What better way to show them that they matter than to give them a gift?

Once again the Lions club of Williams will be gathering gifts to distribute to our kids at the following businesses in Williams: North Country Healthcare, National Bank of Arizona and Old Trails True Value Hardware.

Please pick up a tag, buy an appropriate gift and return the unwrapped gift with the tag to the same location.

If you know a family with children that are ages 12 and under, please contact Patty Williams at (928) 853 -4974 to register each child for a donated gift. Please provide the child's name, age, parent's name and address as well as their phone number. It is in the spirit of giving that you will be truly blessed. Thank you in advance for the difference you will make in a child's life this Christmas.

Sincerely,

Williams Lions Club

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State