From the desk of the librarian: week of Nov. 17

Books & Boots

Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. –noon

Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin wall Kimmer. We’ll meet at the Kaibab Lake Campground’s amphitheater, do a walk, and then discuss the book. (Location may change based on weather.)

Crafternoon: Tree Luminaries

Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Let’s make tree luminaries. All ages are welcome.

Crafternoon: Beaded Painted Corn

Friday, Nov. 19 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Let’s make beaded painted corn. All ages are welcome.

Knitting Club

Tuesdays from 5-7 p.m.

Come knit or crochet with others from the community. All experience levels welcome. Bring your own yarn and needles or hook.

Computer Tutoring

Wednesday mornings 9, 10, 11 a.m. or noon



Sign up for a 50-minute, one-on-one tutoring session with the library staff. We focus on what you want to learn, from using the internet to social media to word processing to basic skills.

November Library Closures

Nov. 25 and 26 (Thanksgiving)

More information is available from Williams Public Library at (928)-635-2263 or online at www.williamspubliclibrary.org.

The library is open Tuesday and Wednesday from 9a.m.-7p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9a.m.-5 p.m. and closed Sunday and Monday.

