Community Calendar: week of Nov. 17

Williams Christian Chess Club

Williams Christian Chess Club takes place on Fridays at 4 p.m. at Family Harvest Church in Williams. Everyone is welcome to participate. There are regular visits from chess master Paul Stainthorpe.

Methodist Church Christmas Bazaar Dec. 4

Williams Community United Methodist Church is holding its annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be many quilts and other items available. The church is located at 127 W Sherman Ave.

Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes

Calvary Chapel of Williams is accepting Operation Christmas Child shoe boxes Nov. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22. Boxes can be dropped off at the church, 106 S. 9th Street in Williams.

Girls Night Out Nov. 20

Girls Night Out takes place Nov. 20 from 5-9 p.m. at Miss Kitty's Steakhouse in Williams. The event is hosted by Amanda's Beauty Box, all proceeds go toward scholarships for community youth. The event features vendors, raffles, cash bar and fashion show. Entry fee is $10.

Santa Land at Rec Center Nov. 27

On Nov. 27, Williams Recreation Center will host Santa Land. The event offers children and parents the opportunity to take pictures with Santa, create a craft, play games and enjoy a cake walk, hot cocoa, sweet treats, Christmas Trivia and Christmas Costume contest. The event is at the Recreation Center from 11a.m.-3p.m.

Christmas tree permits available

Christmas tree permits for the Kaibab National Forest are now available to purchase online through Recreation.gov. The site lists details about designated cutting areas, maps, dates, and sizes of trees that may be cut.

Permits are limited to one per household and will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis until sold out. Up to five trees may be purchased on a single permit at $15 per tree. Fourth-grade students can get a free Christmas tree through the Every Kid Outdoors Program by entering their pass ID on Recreation.gov.

SAVE-MTR fundraising enchilada sale begins

SAVE-Meant to Rescue is holding its annual enchilada sale. Anyone interested may contact Marie Johnson at (480) 205-7915 or Robynn Eckel-Smith at (928) 635-4726 to place an order. Deadline to place orders is Nov. 20 at 5 p.m. As usual, orders can be picked up the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Williams Rec Center. Prices vary from $13 to $18 per dozen, chicken, cheese and onion variations available.

18th annual holiday craft show Nov. 27

More than 30 vendors will be at the World Famous Sultana Theater from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27. Have a photo taken of your pet with family and friends. Proceeds benefit Save-MTR animal shelter. Location is 301 West Route 66 in Williams.

Valle food distribution Dec. 9

St. Mary's Food Bank will be delivering food boxes for Valle residents Dec. 9. Volunteers will assist with the distribution, which takes place at the Cinder Pit located south of Valle Airport on State Route 64. Distribution takes place the second Thursday of the month from 10-11:30 a.m. More information is available from Sue at (928) 899-0819.

Kiwanis has new drop off for donated coats

The Kiwanis Club of Williams Coat Drive has new drop off locations. Gently used or new coats can be dropped off at the Williams Visitor Center in downtown Williams. Used coats are cleaned by Ogden's Cleaners in Flagstaff and then distributed at the Food Pantry for those in need.

Christmas parade Nov. 27

The 2021 Williams Christmas Light Parade takes place Nov. 27 at 6:30 p.m. in Williams. This year's theme is "Heroic Christmas."

City to recruit lifeguards

The city will be accepting applications for seasonal lifeguards starting in January 2022, with employment/training beginning in May 2022.

Open basketball

High School and adult basketball takes place at Williams High School Gym on Monday and Wednesdays from 7-9 p.m.

Rotary meetings

Rotarians and prospective Rotarians are invited to attend Rotary meetings and lunch the last Wednesday of each month at noon at Miss Kitty’s Steakhouse, 643 E. Route 66 in Williams.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend WUSD2 Governing Board meetings on the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School cafeteria on Seventh Street at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

