ADOT halts I-40 construction projects through winter

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Drivers from Williams to Flagstaff will get a bit of relief this winter as the Arizona Department of Transportation plans to put interstate projects on hiatus soon.

For the past year, drivers have dealt with reduced lanes and backed up traffic on two projects in the Flagstaff area.

Beginning Nov. 15, ADOT has shut down the bridge replacement project on Interstate 40 over Business 40 in west Flagstaff, and the I-40 paving project from Interstate 17 to Walnut Canyon Road.

“Crews are working to ensure that both lanes on I-40 in both directions will be open through the winter season,” ADOT said in a release.

The interchange at I-40 and Business 40, which connects to Route 66, will be fully open during the winter hiatus. Crews will return next spring to lay a final layer of asphalt on I-40 as well as paint the bridge and reseed the area.

ADOT crews will also return next spring to continue replacing pavement on a 10-mile stretch of I-40 in east Flagstaff from I-17 to Walnut Canyon.

“This effort helps repair the damage done to the roadway over years of snow and ice and heavy commercial vehicles traveling along the corridor,” the department said.

In the White Mountains area, the US 60/SR 260 paving project will also shut down for the winter on Nov. 15.

The Rio de Flag bridge replacement project along Historic Route 66 in front of Flagstaff City Hall is essentially complete. The bridge was replaced earlier this year using new methods and traffic has been utilizing the new bridge. ADOT will continue to excavate the Rio de Flag wash next spring. This part of the project is being done in agreement with the city of Flagstaff to lay the groundwork for future city projects.