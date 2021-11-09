OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Marshall Kmetz

Marshall Kmetz is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 9, 2021 2:48 p.m.

Marshall is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams in since sixth grade.

One of Marshall's favorite classes is English with Mrs. Schober.

"She is one of my favorite teachers and I look up to her," he said.

He also enjoys welding and math.

"I like math because of the challenges," he said.

He said he really enjoys all of his classes.

He said Mrs. Alexander and Mrs. Schober have inspired him.

Homecoming and the football games have been his favorite events at the school.

Outside of school, Marshall enjoys riding ATVs and jet skis. He spends a lot of time with his family.

He also spends a lot of time working, which includes moving jet skis and parking house boats at Lake Powell in his free time.

"I'm saving up for college," he said.

He also enjoys hanging out with his friends.

His goal after graduation is to attend Colorado School of Mines or Colorado State University.

