WHS senior spotlight: Chanel Perkins
Chanel is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended Williams schools since kindergarten.
At WHS, Chanel played volleyball and softball. She started with Little League t-ball and played all the divisions up until high school.
Some of Chanel's favorite classes include hotel and restaurant management with Mrs. Moreno and English with Mrs. Gutshall.
Chanel said Mrs. Gutshall has had a big influence on her.
“She always stays on me and makes sure I get things done,” she said.
In her free time, Chanel likes to hang out with friends or stay home with her family.
Chanel works at Oh Sweeties ice cream shop in the summer.
Her best times at the high school were participating in homecoming.
After graduation, Chanel plans to attend either Yavapai College or another school to study phlebotomy.
