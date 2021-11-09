OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Chanel Perkins

Chanel Perkins is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Chanel Perkins is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 9, 2021 2:46 p.m.

Chanel is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended Williams schools since kindergarten.

At WHS, Chanel played volleyball and softball. She started with Little League t-ball and played all the divisions up until high school.

Some of Chanel's favorite classes include hotel and restaurant management with Mrs. Moreno and English with Mrs. Gutshall.

Chanel said Mrs. Gutshall has had a big influence on her.

“She always stays on me and makes sure I get things done,” she said.

In her free time, Chanel likes to hang out with friends or stay home with her family.

Chanel works at Oh Sweeties ice cream shop in the summer.

Her best times at the high school were participating in homecoming.

After graduation, Chanel plans to attend either Yavapai College or another school to study phlebotomy.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State