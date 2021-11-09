OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Unofficial results show approval of WUSD budget override

Voters will decide whether to extend the school override Nov. 7.

Voters will decide whether to extend the school override Nov. 7.

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: November 9, 2021 11:45 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Unified School District (WUSD) special budget override is on its way to passing, according to the Nov. 2 election results.

As of Nov. 8, the unofficial results reported a 29.43 percent voter turnout, with 675 in favor of the override and 522 votes against.

According to Coconino County Elections Office, out of 4,074 registered voters, 1,199 votes were cast.

The results become official Nov. 16.

An override allows school districts to boost their Maintenance and Operations and/or capital budgets through a voter approved property tax. This override is to maintain $500,000 in additional allowed revenue for the district’s yearly budget. It is not a new tax.

The override lasts seven years, but many school districts ask voters to approve a renewal in year four or five to maintain a consistent level of funding. If not renewed, the amount decreases by one-third in the sixth year and two-thirds in the seventh year.

Since 1999, property owners have paid $4-7 per month for the override.

The money from the override can only be spent to maintain a reduction in class size, maintain essential positions and minimize reductions to staff salaries and benefits, according to the Williams Unified School District Governing Board.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State