Tusayan to offer library services in January
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — At the Oct. 27 Tusayan Town Council meeting, councilmembers made the decision to bring library services to the community as early as January 2022.
The council will coordinate with Grand Canyon Community Library to provide book rentals as well as a variety of services to be available at Tusayan Town Hall.
Services will include GED (General Educational Development) and ESL (English as a second language) classes, and a reading hour for children.
Details about the services are still in development, however, Tusayan Town Manager Charlie Hendrix said plans for the rental services will likely include online reservations.
“It is expected that community members will be able to reserve books with the library, hopefully online,” Hendrix said. “The visiting librarian will then bring them to Tusayan on Fridays and leave them here for pickup at Town Hall.”
In addition to library services, community members may soon be able to access Coconino County’s self-help law library through the town’s computer to pay court fees and access various legal forms.
Hendrix said currently, the courts have expressed an interest in adding their self-help library to the town’s computer, which has been enabled for public use.
Hendrix said plans for the library services came about as the town was looking at ways to work with community partners to bring more services to Tusayan.
“This seemed like a natural area where a synergy existed,” Hendrix said.
Volunteer opportunities will likely become available once the project is underway.
“We are always looking for community members that are interested in helping out,” Hendrix said. “We will have more specific details to come.”
More information is available from Tusayan Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.
