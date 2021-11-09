OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 10
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Raymond Glenn Cornwell

Raymond Glenn Cornwell.

Raymond Glenn Cornwell.

Originally Published: November 9, 2021 11:20 a.m.

Raymond Glenn Cornwell was born on Valentines Day, February 14, 1937 to Maudie Bell Peterson Cornwell and Raymond Joseph Cornwell in Washington D.C.

Glenn attended Mars Hill College in North Carolina to study civil engineering. After college, he returned to the Washington D.C. area and worked for the city. Glenn also served in the Army and later in the Army Reserves. On May 9, 1959 Glenn married Elsie Denison.

By the fall of 1972, Glenn headed west to a dairy farm in the southeast corner of Minnesota. When the mid-1980s rolled around, Glenn returned to engineering, first in Fillmore County Minnesota; then, he returned east to New Jersey where he not only worked in engineering but also for the Department of Environmental Protection.

In the mid-1990s, Glenn moved further west, this time to Arizona. He worked as a Director of Public Works for both the City of Paradise Valley and the City of Williams. Not surprisingly, even after he retired, he needed something else to do, so he worked at Bearizona Wildlife Park to mingle with animals he loved, wild beasts and birds of prey.

At the age of 80, Glenn and Elsie moved to Georgia to live near his brother and the ocean. His daughter Erin joined him in Georgia in his final year to care for him full time. He passed away from pancreatic cancer on October 18, 2021.

Glenn was loved by many and is deeply missed. Glenn is survived by his wife Elsie, their three children, Roger, Celeste (Alec) and Erin, ten grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

He will be remembered for his love and loyalty to people, his quick laugh, his incomparable strong work ethic, patriotism, cherishing nature, love of the ocean, and his belief in God.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State