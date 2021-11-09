Letter: Seeking addresses to send care packages to military members
ESA is again preparing to send Christmas boxes to active military members.
We are asking for the address of every active military member related to Williams. That means in addition to military members who grew up here, we also want names of military children and grandchildren of anyone currently in Williams.
ESA will be packing boxes on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at Community United Methodist Church in Williams. Names are needed by Monday, Nov. 22, so that we can prepare mailing labels, as well as all other tasks associated with sending boxes.
Many of you also wish to help with the boxes, either with supplying cookies, candy or other items for the boxes, helping with the actual packing of the boxes, or assisting in the costs of postage and obtaining additional items to round out the boxes. We again welcome all help the Williams community wishes to provide.
For questions, please contact Vicki Andros at (928) 635-1420 or Norma McDowell at (928) 635-4644.
