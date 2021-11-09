Lady Vikes beat Anthem Prep, fall to Tempe Prep in state second round
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings ended a season plagued by injuries with a win and a loss at the 1A State tournament.
The Vikings made it past the 1A State first round Nov. 5, beating Anthem Prep 3-0, (25-20, 25-8, 25-12) but fell to Tempe Prep 3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-6) in the quarterfinals.
Tempe Prep advanced past the semifinals beating Joseph City 3-1, to face Rock Point at the state championship game.
Rock Point took the title, beating Tempe Prep, 3-2.
The Lady Vikings finished the season in seventh place in the 1A Conference with a record of 13-5.
Shaelee Echeverria Williams finished the season leading the 1A Conference with 286 kills and a .311 hitting percentage. She also led in blocks with 118.
Riley McNelly was sixth in blocks with 53
Rory Stevens was second in assists with 473.
Brianna Baldosky finished the season in third place with 376 digs.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Snow and fog blanket Grand Canyon
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Aviation community mourns death of Harry Robertson, inventor and crash-safety pioneer
- 18-year-old dies after being hit by vehicle in Flagstaff
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Wild ride: Coaster and tubing park proposal comes before Williams P & Z
- Obituary: Pamela Garibay
- Body of 21-year-old man recovered at Grand Canyon Skywalk
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: