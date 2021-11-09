Lady Vikes beat Anthem Prep, fall to Tempe Prep in state second round

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Lady Vikings ended a season plagued by injuries with a win and a loss at the 1A State tournament.

The Vikings made it past the 1A State first round Nov. 5, beating Anthem Prep 3-0, (25-20, 25-8, 25-12) but fell to Tempe Prep 3-2 (25-14, 21-25, 26-24, 23-25, 15-6) in the quarterfinals.

Tempe Prep advanced past the semifinals beating Joseph City 3-1, to face Rock Point at the state championship game.

Rock Point took the title, beating Tempe Prep, 3-2.

The Lady Vikings finished the season in seventh place in the 1A Conference with a record of 13-5.

Shaelee Echeverria Williams finished the season leading the 1A Conference with 286 kills and a .311 hitting percentage. She also led in blocks with 118.

Riley McNelly was sixth in blocks with 53

Rory Stevens was second in assists with 473.

Brianna Baldosky finished the season in third place with 376 digs.