Grand Canyon acknowledges and celebrates tribal ties
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — November is Native American Heritage Month and Grand Canyon National Park is honoring past and present Indigenous communities across the nation.
“This month is a time to celebrate the resiliency and strength of Indigenous people,” the park stated recently in a social media post. “They are the first people of this land, and their rich culture and traditions are still strongly practiced today.”
Grand Canyon is home to 11 associated tribes: the Havasupai Tribe, Hopi, Hualapai Tribe, Kaibab Band of Paiute Indians, Las Vegas Band of Paiutes, Moapa Band of Paiutes Indians, Navajo Nation (Diné), Paiute Indian Tribe of Utah, San Juan Southern Paiute Tribe, Yavapai-Apache Nation and Pueblo of Zuni.
Grand Canyon National Park said it will continue to educate world communities in how important the canyon is to tribal members.
“We thank the 11 affiliated tribes that continue to work in partnership with Grand Canyon National Park to allow us to share their rich cultural heritage and history of the canyon before it was a National Park,” the park said.
