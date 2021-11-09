CDC approves COVID-19 vaccine for children 5-11

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Nov. 2, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) joined the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in approval of the Pfizer (Comirnaty) vaccine for children ages 5 – 11 years old, at a lower dosage.

“Although COVID-19 may impact children less severely than adults, it is a serious illness and can lead to significant long-term effects on people of all ages,” said Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) Director Kim Musselman. “The approval of vaccinations for this younger age group is a critical step toward ending the pandemic.”

CCHHS will begin administering the lower dosage Pfizer vaccine to children ages 5 – 11 Nov. 5.

A new, indoor vaccine location will be opened to accommodate an expected influx of individuals seeking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination clinics for children and adults are scheduled, in partnership with Flagstaff Mall, as follows:

Beginning Nov. 5, every Friday at Flagstaff Mall, 4650 US-89, Flagstaff, near Hobby Lobby. Look for directional signage and enter through the outside door.

• Adults: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for individuals ages 18 and over.

• Children: 2 – 5 p.m., COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children ages 5 – 17 years. A guardian must accompany minors.

Beginning Nov. 10, every Wednesday at Flagstaff Mall, 4650 US-89, Flagstaff, near Hobby Lobby. Look for directional signage and enter through the outside door.

• Adults: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for individuals ages 18 and over.

• Children: 2 – 5 p.m., COVID-19 vaccinations will be available for children ages 5 – 17 years. A guardian must accompany minors.

Pfizer (Comirnaty), Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered to those ages 18 and over. Booster and third dose vaccinations will be available to those eligible. A COVID-19 Vaccination Card must be brought with you when seeking a booster or third dose vaccination. Masks are required.

Several healthcare providers and pharmacies also offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

COVID-19 vaccines are provided at no cost.

For information on additional COVID-19 vaccination opportunities visit www.coconino.az.gov/2580/COVID-19-Vaccination-Locations.

Influenza vaccinations are available by appointment by calling the CCHHS Clinic at (928) 679-7222. Flu shots are also available at many healthcare providers and pharmacies.

For the latest information on COVID-19 testing and vaccines visit coconino.az.gov/covid19.

Information provided by Coconino County Health and Human Services