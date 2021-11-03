Veterans receive free entry to state parks Nov. 11
PHOENIX – Arizona State Parks & Trails is once again offering free entrance to veterans, active duty military and National Guard on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“Arizona honors the service and dedication of our military and veterans,” said Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. “This Veterans Day, Arizona is proud to offer our current and former military members free entrance to more than 30 state parks — some of the most beautiful places Arizona has to offer — to give them a day to relax and recreate.”
With state parks located throughout Arizona, there are many opportunities to relax and explore the great outdoors. All year long, Arizona State Parks and Trails offers a discount program for veterans and active duty military.
You must show your military identification for the free entrance Nov. 11. This does not include tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park or Riordan Mansion State Historic Park or other fee-based programs.
More information is available at AZStateParks.com/passes/.
