FBI using Navajo language in campaign targeting hate crimes

In an attempt to reach a wider audience, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released 13 missing person and homicide posters in the Navajo language. The FBI is responsible for investigating violent crimes, kidnappings and other cases on Native American reservations. The posters were developed in coordination with the Navajo Police Department, BIA, and other agencies. (Photo/FBI)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 3, 2021 11:27 a.m.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The FBI has begun a campaign to use the Navajo language on social media to combat hate crimes.

The federal enforcement agency said Oct. 29 that it has an ad in the Navajo language on Facebook that encourages victims and witnesses to contact the FBI, which also has posted messages in the Navajo language against hate crime on Twitter.

"Our message is clear and simple: Hate has no place on the Navajo Nation or anywhere else," said Special Agent in Charge Raul Bujanda of the Albuquerque FBI Division. "For those more comfortable communicating in Navajo, we hope this outreach encourages them to call us or go online if they are aware of a hate crime."

The FBI said it also has translated into Navajo numerous FBI posters seeking information about unsolved homicides and missing person cases.

