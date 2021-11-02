WEMS Falcons cheerleaders finish fall season

The Williams Elementary-Middle School cheer team finished out the fall season. The Falcons cheer team included Alayna Avila, Ava Burrell, Dania Cortes, Mireya Hernandez, Danika Howe, Faith Jensen, Kloe Johnson, Haylie Lopez, Sonia Lopez, Adilene Martinez, Sophia Moreno, Elizabeth Ortiz, Patience Probst, Leah Rivera, Jazmyn Thomas, Talyn Town and Cheyanne Williams-Kelly.



Photo Gallery WEMS Falcons Cheer