Vikings crush Hayden, head to state semifinals

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Vikings football team proved that a little bit of elevation is to their advantage as they rolled past the Hayden Lobos 58-6, Oct. 29.

After a close game Sept. 3, where the Vikings battled 90-plus degree temperatures to snag a 58-44 win over the Lobos, the team was expecting tough competition.

“It was hot and humid the first time we played Hayden, and we never do well in the heat,” said Head Coach Jeff Brownlee. “It was a dog fight when we went down there, but when they came up here it was colder and we were in better shape.”

With the quarterfinal win, the Vikings now head to a semifinal game with St. David Nov. 6.

Last year, the Vikings beat St. David 38-20 on the road.

“They are very well coached and a very physical football team,” Brownlee said. “We’re going to have to punch up our game another notch.”

Photo Gallery Vikings vs Hayden Oct. 29

Brownlee said the team will need to be efficient with the football with no turnovers to be successful.

“They have a solid run game and a solid pass game,” Brownlee said. “We feel our offense is pretty strong but we are working on our defense this week.”

The Vikings face St. David at Coronado High School, Nov. 6 at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased https://gofan.co/app/events/416561

The winner of the semifinal game will face either Mogollon or Mohave Accelerated Nov. 13 in the title game.