Wed, Nov. 03
Senior spotlight: Kallison Brinkworth

Kallison Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Kallison Brinkworth is a senior at Williams High School. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: November 2, 2021 11:02 a.m.

Kallison is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended Williams schools since seventh grade. Prior to that she was homeschooled.

Kallison has been in the marching band with the color guard, and has been involved with student council for all four years. She is also a member of the Green Club.

Kallison’s favorite classes are science-based, but she said she has enjoyed learning in all of her classes.

“Science has always been my favorite,” she said. “But I’m really into English and history too.”

She said Mrs. Alexander, Mrs. Schober, Mrs. Montgomery and Mr. Brownlee have been a good influence on her.

“They are all great teachers,” she said.

Kallison said Homecoming Week has been one of her favorite events at the school.

“Spirit Week is a blast, and I also enjoyed doing the blood drives with student council,” she said.

Kallison has worked at Bearizona since her freshman year. She is an animal ambassador, which involves meeting people and teaching them about the animals.

Outside of school, Kallison enjoys reading and photography. She also enjoys learning about cars, taking care of animals and spending time hiking and hunting.

She also volunteers with the Williams Fire Department.

After graduation, Kallison plans to study fire science. After completing that program she would like to continue her education and earn a degree in environmental science.

