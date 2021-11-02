OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, Nov. 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta returns Nov. 4-7

The annual Page Hot Air Balloon Regatta and Street Fair returns to Page, Arizona, Nov. 4-6. (Photo/CCC)

The annual Page Hot Air Balloon Regatta and Street Fair returns to Page, Arizona, Nov. 4-6. (Photo/CCC)

By Loretta McKenney
Originally Published: November 2, 2021 11:24 a.m.

PAGE, Ariz. — It’s time once again for the 18th annual Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta, Nov. 4 - 7.

The Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta is a 501c3 and is put on by an association of 12 volunteers.

The regatta kicks off Nov. 4 and includes two days of balloon education at Page schools.

Nov. 5 is a media flight day, with balloon flights launching at 7 a.m. at Lake Powell National Golf Course. The Regatta Vendor Fair kicks off 3-10 p.m. in the Elm Street Mall Parking Lot in Page.

Nov. 6 is sponsor day, with balloons launching at 7 a.m. at Lake Powell National Golf Course. The Regatta Vendor Fair takes place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. in the Elm Street Mall Parking Lot. A Balloon Glow takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. in downtown Page on Lake Powell Boulevard from Vista Avenue to South Navajo Road.

Nov. 7 is crew appreciation day, with balloons launching at 7 a.m. at the Lake Powell National Golf Course.

All flights are weather permitting.

The regatta and street fair are free and open to the public.

More information is available at www.pagelakepowellballoonregatta.org

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State