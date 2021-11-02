Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta returns Nov. 4-7
PAGE, Ariz. — It’s time once again for the 18th annual Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta, Nov. 4 - 7.
The Page Lake Powell Balloon Regatta is a 501c3 and is put on by an association of 12 volunteers.
The regatta kicks off Nov. 4 and includes two days of balloon education at Page schools.
Nov. 5 is a media flight day, with balloon flights launching at 7 a.m. at Lake Powell National Golf Course. The Regatta Vendor Fair kicks off 3-10 p.m. in the Elm Street Mall Parking Lot in Page.
Nov. 6 is sponsor day, with balloons launching at 7 a.m. at Lake Powell National Golf Course. The Regatta Vendor Fair takes place from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. in the Elm Street Mall Parking Lot. A Balloon Glow takes place from 6:30-8 p.m. in downtown Page on Lake Powell Boulevard from Vista Avenue to South Navajo Road.
Nov. 7 is crew appreciation day, with balloons launching at 7 a.m. at the Lake Powell National Golf Course.
All flights are weather permitting.
The regatta and street fair are free and open to the public.
More information is available at www.pagelakepowellballoonregatta.org
