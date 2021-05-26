Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Flagstaff and Coconino County are dropping masking mandates they implemented last June to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

Flagstaff Mayor Paul Deasy announced Tuesday, May 25 that the city's face-covering proclamation that took effect June 20 would end May 26 and the county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously May 25 to rescind the county's mandate June 1.

The county's action affects only unincorporated areas, and any mask mandates imposed by local and tribal governments may still be enforced, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Deasy cited wide availability of COVID-19 vaccines and declining case numbers.

"We will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and our local health departments and urge our residents to do the same," Deasy said in a city statement.

The statement said businesses can still require face coverings and social distancing on private property and that face coverings are still required on public transportation, at the airport and other areas required by federal law.

Arizona on Wednesday reported 656 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths, increasing the state's pandemic totals to 878,338 cases and 17,576 deaths.