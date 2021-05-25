OFFERS
Marching into the future: Grand Canyon School graduates 10 seniors

Grand Canyon School class of 2021. Front row, from left: Maria Hernandez, Artisha Charley, Fatima Romero, Laila Ben, Alana Keebahe and Savannah Longhoma. Back row, from left: Elias Espinosa, Caisus Kennedy, Jared Torres Maldonado and Craig Wadsworth. (Photo/Katherine Hawkins)

Originally Published: May 25, 2021 11:21 a.m.

Grand Canyon School’s class of 2021 graduation takes place June 4 at 6 p.m. at the Grand Canyon School Soccer Field at Grand Canyon National Park.

