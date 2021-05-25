From the desk of the librarian: Summer has arrived at Williams Public Library

Summer has arrived and that means the Williams Public Library will be offering a variety of events for community members.

To kick-off the summer, an all-ages Summer Reading Program will begin June 5. The following events will also be taking place throughout the summer:

Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.

Williams Writers Workshops meet every Wednesday from 4-5 p.m.

Take and Make kits are available every first and third week.

Amphibian Slime: June 24 from 11 a.m.-noon.

Book Club: The Radiant Lives of Animals meets June 22 from 5-6 p.m.

Books and Boots Hiking Book Club meets June 23 from 9-11 a.m.; and

Crafternoon: Animal Rock Painting meets June 29 from 4-6 p.m.