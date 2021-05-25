From the desk of the librarian: Summer has arrived at Williams Public Library
Summer has arrived and that means the Williams Public Library will be offering a variety of events for community members.
To kick-off the summer, an all-ages Summer Reading Program will begin June 5. The following events will also be taking place throughout the summer:
Knitting Club meets every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m.
Williams Writers Workshops meet every Wednesday from 4-5 p.m.
Take and Make kits are available every first and third week.
Amphibian Slime: June 24 from 11 a.m.-noon.
Book Club: The Radiant Lives of Animals meets June 22 from 5-6 p.m.
Books and Boots Hiking Book Club meets June 23 from 9-11 a.m.; and
Crafternoon: Animal Rock Painting meets June 29 from 4-6 p.m.
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
- Man arrested in road rage incident on SR 64 north of Williams
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Marching into the future: Grand Canyon School graduates 10 seniors
- Obituary: Michael “Mike” Ransom McNelly
- Flagstaff man survives fall from South Rim at Grand Canyon National Park, cited for intoxication
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Space X’s high speed internet tests take off in Coconino County
- Missing hiker found alive near Mt. Whitney in California
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Proposed development could bring housing and theme park to 480-acre ranch property in Williams
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- 27-year-old woman’s body identified after being found by camper near Sunset Crater National Monument
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Coconino County, Flagstaff dropping COVID-19 mask mandates
- Nipping it in the bud: Williams looks at updating marijuana ordinance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: