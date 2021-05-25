Community calendar: week of May 26

Moving Wall June 4-6

The Moving Wall Vietnam display, a replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall in Washington, will be in Williams June 4- 6 at Glassburn Park. An opening ceremony will be held June 4 at 10 a.m. Volunteers are needed between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. all three days for short shifts. Call Rodger Ely to volunteer for more information at (928) 380-6027.

Sherwood Forest Estates Blood Drive

Sherwood Forest Estates POA is holding a community blood drive June 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sherwood Forest Estates Firehouse, 450 South Little John Road in Sherwood Forest. For an appointment log on to www.bloodhero.com or call Jeanna Roush (928) 635-2723.

Craft Show May 29

A craft show will be held at the Shed, 310 West Railroad Avenue in Williams May 29 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Williams Senior Center.

Sherwood Forest Fire Dept. Auxiliary pancake breakfast

The Sherwood Forest Estates Fire Dept. Auxiliary is hosting a pancake breakfast May 29, from 8-10 a.m. at the Sherwood Forest Estates Firehouse, 450 South Little John Road. All are welcome to attend and enjoy pancakes, sausage, eggs, juice and coffee. Inside and outside seating is available.

Volunteers needed for car show

Volunteers are being sought for the 6th annual Williams Historic Route 66 Car Show, June 11-12. Help is needed for registration, parking and judging. Call Diana at (928) 637-4494.

Grand Opry returns July 3

Habitat for Humanity's Grand Opry is returning July 3 from 12:30 - 4p.m. at Williams Community Stage 200 W. Route 66. The event will feature a live band, Grand Canyon Brewery beer tent, food, carnival games, a live auction and cake walk. For more information contact Kerry-Lynn Moede at JDMoede@aol.com.

Mountaineers 4H craft fair and yard sale June 5-6

The Williams Mountaineers 4H craft and yard sale is happening at the Williams Rec Center Shed June 5-6. The group still has space for vendors and is looking for more raffle items and gently used items for sale. Contact Margaret Dyer at (928) 202-9871.

Memorial Day ceremony May 31

A Memorial Day ceremony hosted by American Legion Cordova Post 13 will take place at the Williams Cemetery May 31.

6th annual Memorial Softball Tournament May 29-30

The 6th annual softball tournament will take place at Cureton Park May 29-30. More information is available from Jerry Garcia.

Summer Rec returns June 7- July 23

Summer Rec, hosted by the city of Williams, will run its normal seven weeks, June 7- July 23. Registration will begin the first week of May for children ages 6-13. Register at (928) 635-1496.

Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo June 19-20

The public is invited to watch the 43rd annual rodeo June 19-20 at the Williams Rodeo Grounds. Rodeo events are based around the everyday life of working cowboys and their families. Gates open at 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Steam Train to the Grand Canyon June 5

The Steam Train to the Grand Canyon will take place June 5. More information is available from Grand Canyon Railway at www.thetrain.com.