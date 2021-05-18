WHS senior spotlight: Stephen Emanuel
Stephen is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended schools off and on in Williams since fifth grade.
Stephen said he has enjoyed his history classes at the school.
He also enjoys chemistry with Ms. Kahr.
He said he has enjoyed classes with Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Gutshall.
"They are nice teachers," he said.
His best memories of the high school have been hanging out with his friends.
In his free time, Stephen plays video games and watches his siblings.
After graduation, Stephen is interested in joining the Navy and learning how to weld.
Stephen said COVID-19 has made some things in his life complicated, but he enjoyed doing school at home.
"I could sleep in a lot more and had a lot of free time," he said.
