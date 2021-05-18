WHS senior spotlight: Kristopher Himeo

Kristopher is a senior at Williams High School.

He lived in Amarillo, Texas prior to moving to Williams

He said he likes Williams, but misses Texas.

"There were a lot more things to do there," he said.

Kristopher said he likes coming to school.

He enjoys Mr. Brownlee's law enforcement class and weight training.

In his free time, Kristopher likes to play video games and go outside with his dogs.

"Their names are Thor and Maya," he said. "One is part chow and lab."

Kristopher said his favorite teachers are Mr. Sanzone and Mr. Brownlee.

He said he enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to lunch.

Outside of school he likes to watch football. His favorite team is the

Seattle Seahawks. His favorite player is Russell Wilson.