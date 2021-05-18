WHS senior spotlight: Kristopher Himeo
Kristopher is a senior at Williams High School.
He lived in Amarillo, Texas prior to moving to Williams
He said he likes Williams, but misses Texas.
"There were a lot more things to do there," he said.
Kristopher said he likes coming to school.
He enjoys Mr. Brownlee's law enforcement class and weight training.
In his free time, Kristopher likes to play video games and go outside with his dogs.
"Their names are Thor and Maya," he said. "One is part chow and lab."
Kristopher said his favorite teachers are Mr. Sanzone and Mr. Brownlee.
He said he enjoys hanging out with his friends and going to lunch.
Outside of school he likes to watch football. His favorite team is the
Seattle Seahawks. His favorite player is Russell Wilson.
- Flagstaff police arrest woman who says she fatally shot man
- Business Beat: Leo's Cafe offers top of the line coffee and snack options
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- City of Williams fills fire inspector position after nearly 20-year absence
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Whiskey with a cause: Grand Canyon Distillery offers spirits to benefit local fire departments and firefighter families
- Bill Williams Mountain Men Rendezvous Ride departs Williams on 200-mile horseback ride
- Williams 911: week of May 5-8
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Nipping it in the bud: Williams looks at updating marijuana ordinance
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Honoring the past, participating in the future: Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years of ranching and conservation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: