WHS senior spotlight: Austin Kise
Austin is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended Williams schools for the past two years. Prior to that he lived in Las Vegas.
"I like small town life, its a lot better than big town life," he said.
Austin likes to play video games and watch anime in his free time.
Some of his favorite classes at the high school were law enforcement class, weight lifting and auto shop.
"I have a 95' Isuzu Rodeo I work on and I like to fix it up," he said. "But I want a truck."
Austin said he has lost 30 pounds weightlifting.
He said he likes coming to school as long as he has gotten his coffee first.
"Then I'm good for the whole day," he said.
Austin said he also likes to read.
Austing is looking forward to graduation, but hasn't made any plans.
"I'm still figuring it out,” he said.
