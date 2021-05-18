Volunteers help beautify community garden, gardening lessons to be offered starting May 28

On May 14, volunteers helped at the community garden, located at the Sports Complex Center in Tusayan.

Volunteers were present to beautify the park and install new beds for planting and included community members as well as representatives of Tusayan Town Hall, Tusayan Fire District and Coconino County Health and Human Services.

Photo Gallery Tusayan Community Garden 2021

Starting May 28, Coconino County Health and Human Services’ Arizona Health Zone program will be providing a free series of six gardening lessons, ‘Seed to Supper’, for adults at the Tusayan Sports Complex. Children are welcome to attend as well and are invited to participate in kids activities. The six part program will take place May 28, June 4 and 11 and July 16, 23 and 30.

More information is available from Sharon Sifling, AZ Health Zone Program coordinator for Coconino County Health and Human Services at (928) 679-7257 or ssifling@coconino.az.gov.