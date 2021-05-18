OFFERS
Tusayan Fire District seeks volunteers for litter pick up May 22

Tusayan Fire District is seeking volunteers to pick up litter along Highway 64 in Tusayan, May 22. (Photo/Stock)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 12:19 p.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Tusayan Fire District (TFD) is seeking volunteers to pick up litter along Highway 64 in Tusayan, May 22.

The litter pick up is a community service project organized by TFD to clean up town from “roundabout to roundabout” in an effort to tackle a recent surge in litter.

“We really just wanted to focus on cleaning up our town,” said organizer Kate Maragos.

Maragos said the event was organized as an effort to assist town staff with litter control, and will also include assistance from Grand Canyon School students who are looking to fulfill community service requirements.

Volunteers will meet at Tusayan Fire District at 1 p.m. May 22. TFD will supply gloves, trash bags, trash tongs and other supplies.

Those interested should contact Maragos at (928) 638-3473 or TFDGC@outlook.com.

