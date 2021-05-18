OFFERS
Grand Canyon warns of excessive heat for hikers, visitors this season

Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Rangers advise that anyone hiking in heat needs to balance food and water intake, drink when thirsty, and get wet to stay cool. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Rangers advise that anyone hiking in heat needs to balance food and water intake, drink when thirsty, and get wet to stay cool. (Photo/Grand Canyon National Park)

Originally Published: May 18, 2021 12:01 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park is warning hikers and backpackers venturing into the inner canyon to be prepared for temperatures greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit this spring and summer.

Hikers attempting rigorous distances, such as Rim to Rim through the inner canyon, must be self-reliant and understand their own physical limitations to prevent emergency situations for themselves and responders.

Rangers at Grand Canyon strongly urge visitors who plan to hike in the canyon to take extra precautions and hike safely.

Hikers should hike before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m., rest in shade whenever possible, and avoid hiking during the heat of the day. Important tips for a successful hike include the following: balancing real food, electrolyte, and water intake, drinking when thirsty, getting wet to stay cool and stopping hiking if they start to feel ill.

“All visitors should ensure they are drinking plenty of fluids, taking breaks in shade during the heat of the day, and watching for signs of distress in traveling companions,” the park stated.

Drinking water is available on the Bright Angel and North Kaibab trails but not available on the South Kaibab trail. Visitors also are reminded they should be prepared to self-rescue while on the Canyon’s trails and recreate responsibly while visiting the park.

More information about hiking smart in the heat is available at www.nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-smart.

