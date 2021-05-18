OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Thu, May 20
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Grand Canyon urges caution during elk calving season

Grand Canyon National Park is reminding the public that elk and their young should be left alone. Elk can become aggressive, especially when there is a perceived threat to their young. (Photo/Stock)

Grand Canyon National Park is reminding the public that elk and their young should be left alone. Elk can become aggressive, especially when there is a perceived threat to their young. (Photo/Stock)

By Lo Frisby, Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: May 18, 2021 12:15 p.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - With elk calving season quickly approaching, Grand Canyon National Park has issued a word of caution to the community.

“(Elk) mothers are extremely protective and will charge you even if you don’t see the newborn in the area,” said Grand Canyon Deputy Superintendent Brian Drapeaux at a recent stakeholder meeting. “If you observe a cow elk acting differently, like looking at you or walking toward you, give her a very wide berth”.

According to the National Park Service (NPS), a pregnant cow, or female elk, will often leave their herd to find a quiet, safe place to calve. The calving spot could be far away from developed areas or very near residences or trails.

Drapeaux urged the community to be cautious during elk calving season, which lasts from May to the end of June.

In Grand Canyon, it is illegal to approach or feed wildlife.

According to the NPS, approaching wildlife may cause stress to them and interfere with their ability to survive in the wild.

Additionally, elk are one of the most dangerous animals in Grand Canyon, according to NPS. While they are not normally aggressive, they will defend themselves if people get too close

Some tips to follow during elk calving season include the following:

• Always keep your distance — use the “rule of thumb.” A safe distance is measured by holding up your thumb and closing one eye. You should be able to completely “cover” the animal with your thumb.

• Never get between a cow and a calf elk.

• If you find a calf alone, leave it alone. The cow is probably close by.

If you or another individual is in an unsafe wildlife situation, call NPS Dispatch at (928) 638-7805.

More information about viewing elk safely is available at www.nps.gov/grca/learn/nature/elk-danger.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

As elk enter rutting season, park visitors, residents urged to use caution
West Virginia elk had fewer calves than expected
Grand Canyon issues safety warning for excessive heat, wildlife
Visitors pick up baby fawn at Phantom Ranch, Grand Canyon reminds public to keep wildlife wild
You go, squirrel: Give wildlife a safe space to work for the camera
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State