Vikings softball heads to state championships

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Lady Vikings are headed to the 1A State Championship game tonight, after defeating the Superior Panthers in the semifinals May 14 in Phoenix.

The Vikings will face No. 3 San Manual at Rose Mofford field at 5:30 p.m. today, May 15.

The Vikings sailed past the Panthers, 9-5, after beating No. 16 Duncan in the state first round, 34-1. They also cruised past No. 6 Hayden, 20-3 in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Vikings (15-6, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference, and have won their past six games.