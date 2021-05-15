Vikings softball heads to state championships
By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: May 15, 2021 9:41 a.m.
WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Lady Vikings are headed to the 1A State Championship game tonight, after defeating the Superior Panthers in the semifinals May 14 in Phoenix.
The Vikings will face No. 3 San Manual at Rose Mofford field at 5:30 p.m. today, May 15.
The Vikings sailed past the Panthers, 9-5, after beating No. 16 Duncan in the state first round, 34-1. They also cruised past No. 6 Hayden, 20-3 in the quarterfinals.
The Lady Vikings (15-6, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference, and have won their past six games.
Most Read
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- Bill Williams Mountain Men Rendezvous Ride departs Williams on 200-mile horseback ride
- Flagstaff police arrest woman who says she fatally shot man
- Business Beat: Leo's Cafe offers top of the line coffee and snack options
- Feral horses found dead in Grand Canyon National Park
- Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14
- Whiskey with a cause: Grand Canyon Distillery offers spirits to benefit local fire departments and firefighter families
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Vikings baseball and softball head to semifinals Friday
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Nipping it in the bud: Williams looks at updating marijuana ordinance
- Honoring the past, participating in the future: Babbitt Ranches celebrates 135 years of ranching and conservation
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: