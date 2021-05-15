OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Mon, May 17
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Vikings softball heads to state championships

The Williams Vikings celebrate their state semifinal win May 14. (Submitted photo)

The Williams Vikings celebrate their state semifinal win May 14. (Submitted photo)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: May 15, 2021 9:41 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. - The Lady Vikings are headed to the 1A State Championship game tonight, after defeating the Superior Panthers in the semifinals May 14 in Phoenix.

The Vikings will face No. 3 San Manual at Rose Mofford field at 5:30 p.m. today, May 15.

The Vikings sailed past the Panthers, 9-5, after beating No. 16 Duncan in the state first round, 34-1. They also cruised past No. 6 Hayden, 20-3 in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Vikings (15-6, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference, and have won their past six games.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Vikings baseball and softball head to semifinals Friday
State championship bound: Vikings beat Superior 44-26 in semifinals
Lady Vikes fall at state softball semifinals
State tournament march: Vikings beat St. David; head to semifinals against Superior
A tribute to the 2019 1A State Champion Williams Vikings
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State