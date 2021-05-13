OFFERS
Vikings baseball and softball head to semifinals Friday
Lady Vikings ranked No. 1 on march to championships

The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams are making history this week as both teams are headed to the semifinals of the 1A State Championships. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Wendy Howell
Originally Published: May 13, 2021 9:46 a.m.

The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams are making history this week as both teams are headed to the semifinals of the 1A State Championships.

The Lady Vikings (14-6, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference, and have won the past five games with a 10 or more point spread.

The Williams girls trounced No. 16 Duncan in the state first round, 34-1, and then easily cruised past No. 6 Hayden, 20-3. They next face No. 5 Superior in the semifinal game May 14 at Rose Mofford field in Phoenix at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the semifinal game will face the winner of the other semifinal game, either No. 2 Bagdad or No. 3 San Manuel.

The Vikings baseball team (14-4, 8-2) is ranked No. 5 in the 1A Conference, and has won the past four games.

The Vikings faced No. 12 Lincoln Prep in the first round, winning 12-2, and then beat No. 12 Joseph City in the quarterfinals, 12-2. Joseph City knocked out No. 4 Mogollon to face the Vikings.

The Vikings next face No. 1 St. David in the semifinals May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Diablo Stadium in Tempe.

The winner of the semifinal game will face either No. 2 Bagdad, or No. 3 Ray, depending of the outcome of the other semifinal game.

Tickets for the games can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/AIA and will be live streamed on the NFHS Network (for a fee).

