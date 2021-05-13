Vikings baseball and softball head to semifinals Friday

The Williams Vikings baseball and softball teams are making history this week as both teams are headed to the semifinals of the 1A State Championships.

The Lady Vikings (14-6, 8-0) are ranked No. 1 in the 1A Conference, and have won the past five games with a 10 or more point spread.

The Williams girls trounced No. 16 Duncan in the state first round, 34-1, and then easily cruised past No. 6 Hayden, 20-3. They next face No. 5 Superior in the semifinal game May 14 at Rose Mofford field in Phoenix at 5:30 p.m.

The winner of the semifinal game will face the winner of the other semifinal game, either No. 2 Bagdad or No. 3 San Manuel.

The Vikings baseball team (14-4, 8-2) is ranked No. 5 in the 1A Conference, and has won the past four games.

The Vikings faced No. 12 Lincoln Prep in the first round, winning 12-2, and then beat No. 12 Joseph City in the quarterfinals, 12-2. Joseph City knocked out No. 4 Mogollon to face the Vikings.

The Vikings next face No. 1 St. David in the semifinals May 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Diablo Stadium in Tempe.

The winner of the semifinal game will face either No. 2 Bagdad, or No. 3 Ray, depending of the outcome of the other semifinal game.

Tickets for the games can be purchased at gofan.co/app/school/AIA and will be live streamed on the NFHS Network (for a fee).