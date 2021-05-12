OFFERS
Coconino, Kaibab National Forest and Coconino County enter Stage 1 fire restrictions May 14

Originally Published: May 12, 2021 8:31 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Due to key criteria being met for restrictions, the Coconino and Kaibab National Forests and Coconino County will enter Stage 1 campfire and smoking restrictions May 14 at 8 a.m. in an effort to protect public health by reducing the number of preventable human-caused wildfires.

Under Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site. Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site.

Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest lands.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions.

Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include things such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions may be applied as conditions warrant. More information about the different stages of fire restrictions can be found online. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the forests receive significant precipitation, at which time they will be rescinded, and the public notified.

Forest officials would also like to remind visitors that having a campfire on the national forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that can carry a mandatory appearance in federal court. Visitors should use extra caution when recreating on all public lands during fire season.

Coconino County urges residents to sign up for Emergency Notifications at https://coconino.az.gov/207/Emergency-Management.

Fire restrictions for Coconino County can be found at https://coconino.az.gov/firerestrictions.

More information can be found on current state and federal fire restrictions information across Arizona on the Arizona Interagency Wildfire Prevention and Information website.

