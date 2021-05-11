Business Beat: Leo's Cafe offers top of the line coffee and snack options

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With plenty of natural light filtering through newly constructed windows and doorways and the smell of fresh ground coffee beans in the air, Leo’s Café is a welcome sight for residents and guests.



As the newest coffee shop in Williams, Leo’s offers a variety of coffee options along with a full espresso bar, pastries, smoothies, fruities, ice-cream, hot dogs, burritos and pre-packaged salads and snacks.

Not only does Leo’s offer excellent coffee and snack options, but also top of the line service, which is important to proprietor Danielle Saya and her husband, Amir.

"We are particular in how we like our coffee and how we like our service even. We wanted to strive for that so we could serve other people in the way that we want to be served. Even just small things like clean cups that aren't sticky," Danielle said.

Amir said it is also about giving back to the community.



“We wanted to invest in the locals who have invested in us. We wanted to show them our passion, not just another business," he said.

The couple are excited to open the café, which is connected to Saya Route 66 Gas Station, owned by Amir’s parents, Saleema and Belinda. The Saya family also own the Mustang Gas Station on the east end of Williams and a laundry mat located on the same property.

“It’s a different take on our existing businesses but it still kind of ties in, not only literally because of the doorway but because it’s still tourist based and quick and easy but still not completely out of our realm,” Amir said. “It’s also something that we shared a passion for… we’re a little deeper in the terms of connoisseur level but we’re still down to Earth.”

Amir said this was also an opportunity for his wife to dip her feet into entrepreneurship.

“She’s never owned a business before,” he said. “In a way it’s like an indirect exercise to tell people to invest in themselves —don’t be scared to try something new.”

While connected to the gas station, Amir said the café is mostly an independent business.

“The operations literally stop at the wall. That threshold changes the business as you walk through it,” he said.

The shop was constructed from the ground up after plans were submitted and approved by the city of Williams.

“Now we can stay local,” Danielle said. “We can stay a family business here in town, which I think is awesome.”

The Sayas said they decided to construct the coffee shop at the downtown location because of its visibility and foot traffic.

“We are right in the middle of town, we have the parades and the street show and everyone walks down here,” Danielle said.



The café opened May 1 and takes its name from the couple’s pet cat, Leo.

“We wanted to make it more personal and cute, and it rolls of the tongue,” Danielle said.

Leo’s Café is located on the corner of Historic Route 66 and First Street in Williams. Leo’s Café is currently open seven days a week 7 a.m. — 6 p.m. During the summer, the café will operate 6 a.m. — 8 p.m.