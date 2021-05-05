OFFERS
Volunteers sought for Williams clean-up event May 13-14

The city of Williams is seeking volunteers for Clean-up Day May 13-14 in Williams. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: May 5, 2021 12:05 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. – Spring has arrived and in anticipation of a busy season, the city of Williams is asking for the community’s help during a Clean-up event May 13-14.

Volunteers should meet in the Williams Visitor Center parking lot at 8 a.m. May 13 and 9 a.m. May 14, with their hats and gloves.

Mayor John Moore said city employees will be on hand to help provide direction for volunteers.

“Quite frankly our town is not looking very good. We want people to take pride in it and we want to show our visitors, when they come that we’ve got a nice clean town,” Moore said.

Additionally, city crews will be painting curbs and striping some city streets and parking lots as well as working to eliminate weeds growing up in areas blowing into the city.

The main cleanup areas for the event will be around Historic Route 66, Railroad Avenue, Grand Canyon Boulevard and other areas throughout town. Residents can also use cleanup day to tidy up areas that aren't on the official route.

“We’re also going to work on neighborhoods. People and families that want to gather up debris and put it out front (of their properties), we will try to pick it up,” Moore said.

Moore said residents will be asked to take care of their own weeds and said a code enforcement officer will be citing people who are not adhering to city codes.

“The town must be cleaned up,” he said.

Besides the trash pick-up, residents can also recycle and dispose of several items on cleanup day.

Large appliance removal including refrigerators, stoves and other units is currently underway and will be available from the Williams Transfer Station through May 14. Residents can bring the appliance to the transfer station themselves or schedule a free pickup. More information is available from the city at (928) 635-4451.

More information about Clean-up Day is available from Sue Bennett at the city of Williams at (928) 635-4451 ext. 209.

