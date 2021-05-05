OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Fri, May 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Law enforcement to participate in DUI task force for Cinco de Mayo

Originally Published: May 5, 2021 10:45 a.m.

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – To help encourage safe driving, law enforcement agencies across northern Arizona, including Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers, are participating in a DUI Task Force because of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roadways today and tonight to help keep communities safe and are encouraging the public to celebrate responsibly.

“In the Grand Canyon Village, it's important to make safe travel plans ahead of time, as there is still no taxi service due to COVID-19,” Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement stated. “Please take the time to plan your travel before heading out to celebrate and enjoy Cinco de Mayo.”

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Multi-agency DUI task force planned for New Year's
Northern Arizona law enforcement to coordinate multi-agency DUI Task Force over New Year’s
Grand Canyon National Park awarded state grant to stop impaired driving
Letter: Cinco de Mayo a success
Editorial: Buckle up, Arizona ... it's the law
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State