Law enforcement to participate in DUI task force for Cinco de Mayo

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – To help encourage safe driving, law enforcement agencies across northern Arizona, including Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers, are participating in a DUI Task Force because of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.

Law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roadways today and tonight to help keep communities safe and are encouraging the public to celebrate responsibly.

“In the Grand Canyon Village, it's important to make safe travel plans ahead of time, as there is still no taxi service due to COVID-19,” Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement stated. “Please take the time to plan your travel before heading out to celebrate and enjoy Cinco de Mayo.”