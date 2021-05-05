Law enforcement to participate in DUI task force for Cinco de Mayo
GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – To help encourage safe driving, law enforcement agencies across northern Arizona, including Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement rangers, are participating in a DUI Task Force because of the Cinco de Mayo holiday.
Law enforcement will have an increased presence on the roadways today and tonight to help keep communities safe and are encouraging the public to celebrate responsibly.
“In the Grand Canyon Village, it's important to make safe travel plans ahead of time, as there is still no taxi service due to COVID-19,” Grand Canyon National Park law enforcement stated. “Please take the time to plan your travel before heading out to celebrate and enjoy Cinco de Mayo.”
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- New coaster park construction underway in Williams as owners aim for fall opening
- Nipping it in the bud: Williams looks at updating marijuana ordinance
- Teddy Roosevelt’s great grand-daughter helps NAU acquire historic Hat Ranch
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- MVD offering driver licenses and CDL renewals online
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: