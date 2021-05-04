OFFERS
Williams High School graduation set for May 28

Williams High School will have an outdoor graduation ceremony May 28. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 11:15 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams High School has announced the details for the class of 2021 graduation.

Students, families and friends are invited to attend the ceremony on the Williams High School football field May 28 at 7 p.m.

Administrators are limiting the number of attendees and social distancing measures will be in place.

