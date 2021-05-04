WHS senior spotlight: James Eischen
James is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended WHS since his sophomore year. Prior to Williams, James lived in Joseph City.
He has played football for three years at the high school. He played offensive lineman and defensive tackle.
His favorite class was weight lifting. He said his favorite teachers were Mrs. Alexander and Mr. Brownlee.
He said Coach Tad Wygal has also been encouraging to him.
“He has taught me a lot,” he said.
James said his favorite memories at WHS are travelling to football games and going to Flagstaff with friends.
He said the thing he will miss the most about high school is being a kid.
“There’s nothing fun about growing up, as soon as I turned 18 my mom started making me pay rent and taking more responsibility for my actions,” he said.
Outside of school, James volunteered for the Williams Fire Department.
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Nipping it in the bud: Williams looks at updating marijuana ordinance
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- MVD offering driver licenses and CDL renewals online
- Obituary: Richard Thuerkauf
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: