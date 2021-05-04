OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Hannah Konkel

Hannah Konkel (Submitted photo)

Hannah Konkel (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 11:46 a.m.

Hannah Konkel is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended elementary school and high school in Williams.

Her favorite classes were graphic design and chemistry.

She said Mrs. Karlsberger has been helpful to her at the high school.

Hannah said her best memories are spending lunch hours with her close friends.

In her free time, she likes to take pictures and ride dirt bikes with her cousins.

