WHS senior spotlight: Blake Smith
Blake is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since the seventh grade. Prior to Williams, Blake lived in northern Nevada.
He has played football for four years at the high school. He played running back and offensive lineman.
Blake also participated in welding and was part of the fabrication team the past two years.
His favorite classes were welding, English and history. He said his favorite teachers were Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Powers, Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Montgomery.
He said Coach Tad Wygal has also helped him.
“He is always checking up on me and seeing how I’m doing,” he said.
Blake said his favorite memories are the WHS the athletic trips to Phoenix. He said he also enjoyed the freshman hike up Bill Williams Mountain.
In his free time he likes to fish and hunt. He also enjoys reading.
During the summer, he threw hay for Kevin Overfield at Juniper Creek Outdoors.
After graduation, James plans to join the military. He is interested in the Marines as infantry.
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
- Missing Oregon woman found dead in woods near Flagstaff
- Nipping it in the bud: Williams looks at updating marijuana ordinance
- Police Chief Roser placed on administrative leave, pending probe by Town of Prescott Valley
- MVD offering driver licenses and CDL renewals online
- Obituary: Richard Thuerkauf
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Plane crash claims 2 near Williams airport
- Prescott council considers buying $7.55M bank building to replace 59-year-old City Hall
- Historic Route 66 Car Show to return to Williams in June
- Carriage horse crashes into Rod's Steak House after pit bull attack on Route 66
- Couple in Williams airplane crash were experienced adventure flyers
- One person dead, two injured in Grand Canyon rafting accident
- Seven cattle in Oregon found mutilated, similar to 2018 killings in Williams
- Body of missing backpacker found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Public feedback sought for proposed Williams Pozzolan Mine
- Outfitter remains unidentified in Grand Canyon boating accident
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: