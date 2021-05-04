OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRANDN CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Purchase a Photo Smart Source Coupons General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon
Wed, May 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

WHS senior spotlight: Blake Smith

Blake Smith (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Blake Smith (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 11:41 a.m.

Blake is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams since the seventh grade. Prior to Williams, Blake lived in northern Nevada.

He has played football for four years at the high school. He played running back and offensive lineman.

Blake also participated in welding and was part of the fabrication team the past two years.

His favorite classes were welding, English and history. He said his favorite teachers were Mr. Brownlee, Mr. Powers, Mrs. Schober and Mrs. Montgomery.

He said Coach Tad Wygal has also helped him.

“He is always checking up on me and seeing how I’m doing,” he said.

Blake said his favorite memories are the WHS the athletic trips to Phoenix. He said he also enjoyed the freshman hike up Bill Williams Mountain.

In his free time he likes to fish and hunt. He also enjoys reading.

During the summer, he threw hay for Kevin Overfield at Juniper Creek Outdoors.

After graduation, James plans to join the military. He is interested in the Marines as infantry.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

WHS senior spotlight: Sam Letsko
WHS senior spotlight: Michael Sanders
WHS senior spotlight: Sergio Ramirez
Senior spotlight: Vikings look to graduation and beyond
WHS senior spotlight: Tony Cavaletto
Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State