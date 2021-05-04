OFFERS
Maine Consolidated girls take win at I-40 League volleyball tournament

Maine Consolidated School won the A Team I-40 League Tournament April 23. The team includes: Kyleigh Amos, Samantha Stafford, Maddy Martinez, Stori Betts, Lilly Penttila and Miranda Chaney. The team is coached by Julie Hearn. (Submitted photo)

Maine Consolidated School won the A Team I-40 League Tournament April 23. The team includes: Kyleigh Amos, Samantha Stafford, Maddy Martinez, Stori Betts, Lilly Penttila and Miranda Chaney. The team is coached by Julie Hearn. (Submitted photo)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 11:54 a.m.

Maine Consolidated School won the A Team I-40 League Tournament April 23. The team includes Kyleigh Amos, Samantha Stafford, Maddy Martinez, Stori Betts, Lilly Penttila and Miranda Chaney.

I-40 League middle school volleyball
