Kindercamp returns to WEMS this summer

Children participate in a KinderCamp Bridging Over Ceremony. (Loretta McKenney/WGCN)

Originally Published: May 4, 2021 11:18 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary-Middle School is gearing up for a month of learning and fun this June as KinderCamp returns.

KinderCamp is an early intervention pre-school program for incoming kindergarteners. It is a targeted program with a goal of encouraging successful transitions into kindergarten for children and families.

Registrations are being taken now and the classes will last four weeks. Classes begin June 7 and end July 1, Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.

This year’s program will include special days such as First Responder’s Day, Nutrition Day, a Tooth Fairy visit, and a trip to Bearizona

The final day is a Bridging Over Ceremony.

The program is accepting applications, but will have a capacity of 24 children.

Anyone interested can contact Deniz Chavez at (928) 635-4428.

