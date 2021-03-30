Lady Vikes softball takes the field

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Vikings softball team is hoping the winter weather is behind them and field time is in the future as they head into their third week of the season.

The Lady Vikings had two easy wins over Fredonia last week, but were handed a stiff loss against 4A Mingus March 27.

“We have been snowed out too much,” said Head Coach Raul Hatch. “The girls have been progressing really well though.”

The team has been practicing in the gym using whiffle balls and modified plays.

“Our weakest has been our outfield,” he said. “That’s what makes it really tough because in the gym we can’t practice that, not enough room.”

Hatch said March 29 was the first day the snow had melted enough for the girls to practice on the field.

“Today we are going to really do a hard split squad so well can get some live hitting done,” he said.

Hatch said the team is working to recover from the COVID-shortened season last year, although many of the players have been participating on club teams since then.

“It hurt our chances to progress,” he said. “We had a lot of freshman who weren’t able to advance last year, and now they are sophomores with no high school experience.”

The team is led by seniors McKenzie Carter, Sydnee Mortensen, Chyanne Echeverria, Cecilia Soto, Aaliyah Alvarado and Shiya Romero.

“Our senior group is the most experienced group I think that has come out of

Williams, that I know of,” he said. “They have a lot of ball between them all.”

In addition to the seniors, Hatch said the team has several underclassmen who are gaining experience to lead the team in the future.

“We’re reloading already, we’ve got the pitching the staff coming up next year to replace the pitching staff we are losing this year,” he said. “We’ve got players just feeding right into the system.”

Hatch said the team anticipates some tough competition from St. Michaels this year, although the Vikings beat them last year.

The Lady Vikings play Chino Valley March 30 and beginning the week of April 5, the team will play back to back games to make up for the shorter season.

The team’s first home game is against Mogollon April 6.